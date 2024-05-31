‘Significant increase’ in vessel arrivals at Singapore ports: MPA

THERE has been a “significant increase” in vessels arriving at Singapore ports since the beginning of 2024, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Friday (May 31).

In the first four months of 2024, the monthly average tonnage of container vessel arrivals reached 72.4 million gross tonnage (GT), representing an increase of more than one million GT per month, compared to the same period last year.

Overall vessel arrival tonnage in Singapore – beyond container vessels, including bulk carriers and tankers – grew 4.5 per cent on year, to 1.04 billion GT in the first four months of 2024.

The MPA statement was made in response to media queries. The Business Times had earlier reported that port congestion in Singapore has forced some liners to skip the world’s top transhipment hub, as delays in the city-state have reached “critical levels” of up to seven days.

Container shipping company CMA CGM is one of those omitting Singapore as a port of call. At least two of its vessels have done so on the grounds of “schedule recovery”, according to industry intelligence website Linerlytica.

MPA said more of CMA CGM’s vessels called at Singapore this year, compared to the same period in the first quarter of 2023. Its vessels also moved more volumes in Singapore in 2024.

MPA said it is working with PSA and the Ministry of Transport (MOT) to help container liners and regional feeder services that are facing upstream and downstream disruptions to handle their heightened vessel calls.

MPA added that the “demand for capacity remains strong as CMA CGM continues to collaborate closely with PSA, MPA and MOT to propel growth via Singapore”.