Port congestion in Singapore leads to some liners skipping calls here

PORT congestion in Singapore has forced some liners to skip the world’s top transhipment hub, as delays in the city-state have reached “critical levels” of up to seven days, an industry intelligence website wrote.

Linerlytica, in a weekly post dated May 28, reported that vessels with a total capacity of 450,000 20-foot-equivalent-units (TEUs, referring to the dimensions of a standard shipping container) were waiting to berth in Singapore. This caused some liners to drop plans to call at the country as originally scheduled.

CMA CGM is one of those omitting Singapore as a port of call; at least two of its vessels have done so on the grounds of “schedule recovery”, according to its client advisories dated May 24 and May 27.