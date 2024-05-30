The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Companies & Markets

SUBSCRIBERS

Port congestion in Singapore leads to some liners skipping calls here

Container volumes handled in Singapore from January to April came to about 13.4 million 20-foot-equivalent-units (TEUs), up 8.8 per cent year on year

Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Thu, May 30, 2024 · 02:30 PM
Share this article.

PORT congestion in Singapore has forced some liners to skip the world’s top transhipment hub, as delays in the city-state have reached “critical levels” of up to seven days, an industry intelligence website wrote.

Linerlytica, in a weekly post dated May 28, reported that vessels with a total capacity of 450,000 20-foot-equivalent-units (TEUs, referring to the dimensions of a standard shipping container) were waiting to berth in Singapore. This caused some liners to drop plans to call at the country as originally scheduled.

CMA CGM is one of those omitting Singapore as a port of call; at least two of its vessels have done so on the grounds of “schedule recovery”, according to its client advisories dated May 24 and May 27.

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here