You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines adds seats, new dates for meals on A-380 restaurant

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 12:10 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

file7cjcmcy1dkp5by7dbtj.jpg
An A-380 plane parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant.
PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

NATIONAL carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has added two new dates and more seats to existing days for its Restaurant A380@Changi dining experience.

The two new dates are Oct 31 and Nov 1. Meanwhile, dinner spots have been added to Oct 24 and 25, when only lunch seatings were previously available.

The move comes after more than 900 seats available for the dining experience sold out within 30 minutes after bookings opened on Monday. Customers unable to make a reservation after 12.30am were invited to join a waitlist which was later closed. The waitlist has been reopened by SIA for customers to indicate their interest for the dining experience.

A three-hour lunch costs S$50 in the economy cabin, S$90 for those who wish to sit in the premium economy cabin, S$300 for business class and S$600 for the Suites.

On Sept 28, SIA announced that members of the public can still experience the airline's service - albeit on the ground - through three initiatives that would be launched.

SEE ALSO

China's biggest air show postponed because of Covid-19 pandemic

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

One of the initiatives is the dining experience, where an A-380 plane parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant. While the superjumbo can carry up to 471 passengers, only about half the seats will be filled to adhere to social-distancing measures.

SIA shares were trading flat at S$3.53 as at 11.53am on Tuesday.

READ MORE: If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 11:58 AM
Technology

Hunting for unicorns: Japan start-ups see hope on horizon

[TOKYO] Hampered by cautious investors and a rigid corporate culture, Japan has produced just a handful of major...

Oct 13, 2020 11:49 AM
Government & Economy

China's imports, exports surge as global economy reopens

[BEIJING] China's imports grew at their fastest pace this year in September, while exports extended their strong...

Oct 13, 2020 11:43 AM
Life & Culture

Peru opens Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after almost 7-month wait

[LIMA] Peru opened the ruins of Machu Picchu for a single Japanese tourist after he waited almost seven months to...

Oct 13, 2020 11:39 AM
Consumer

Takeda group begins manufacturing Covid-19 plasma treatment ahead of approval

[NEW YORK] The Takeda Pharmaceutical Co-led group that is developing a blood plasma treatment for Covid-19 has...

Oct 13, 2020 11:36 AM
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale volume up 0.4% in September: SRX

RESALE volume of non-landed private homes in Singapore rose 0.4 per cent to about 1,286 units resold in September...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Tee International, Parkson Retail Asia, Fabchem, SGX

If SIA needs more cash, it should tap travellers instead of investors

Singapore stocks inch higher at open; STI up 0.1%

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for