The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore construction firms brace for potential disruptions as haze risk lingers

Companies are re-sequencing their construction timelines and shifting manpower deployment

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 02:12 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Individual developers say they are prepared for prolonged, unhealthy levels of air quality, though the financial toll remains muted for now.
    • Individual developers say they are prepared for prolonged, unhealthy levels of air quality, though the financial toll remains muted for now. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Construction and real estate firms in Singapore are preparing for possible productivity hits and work disruptions after the city-state’s air quality deteriorated to unhealthy levels for the first time in nearly three years.

    While the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) eased to a moderate 69 by Tuesday (Sep 8) morning after peaking at 116 on Sep 4, the risk to businesses remains present. The National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday warned that persistent dry weather and fires in neighbouring Indonesia could cause further worsening of conditions in Singapore.

    The prospect of prolonged haze is prompting the construction industry to brace for delays. Contractors are drawing up contingency plans, particularly for physically demanding outdoor work that may need to be slowed or rescheduled, according to Kenneth Siew, a committee chair at the Singapore Contractors Association Limited (SCAL).

    To minimise disruptions, companies are re-sequencing their construction timelines and shifting manpower deployment, Siew told The Business Times.

    Individual developers say they are prepared, though the financial toll remains muted for now.

    Mainboard-listed Lum Chang Creations (LCC), which began work in July on a S$32.9 million contract for the Teck Ghee MRT station, has not yet seen a material impact on delivery timelines. Still, the company is preparing to rotate workers, reduce strenuous activities and issue N95 masks if the air quality worsens.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    City Developments Limited (CDL), one of the country’s largest property developers, has activated a tiered haze management plan across its project sites matched to government air quality readings. If visibility or air quality reaches dangerous levels, site activities will be suspended or adjusted to meet safety rules, the company said.

    For its completed commercial properties, the landlord is leaning on existing infrastructure upgrades to protect tenants. CDL said it has strengthened building resilience by installing high-efficiency, anti-microbial air filters and online monitoring systems to maintain indoor air quality during haze episodes.

    So far, the haze has not deterred consumers either. Footfall at CDL’s residential showflats remained consistent over the past week, suggesting homebuyer appetite is overriding the poor weather. The developer noted that its viewing galleries are fully enclosed and air-conditioned, insulating prospective buyers from the conditions.

    Ultimately, the extent of the impact on companies like LCC and CDL will hinge on the severity of the haze and the specific construction stages of their projects, SCAL’s Siew said.

    Should the haze significantly prolong project timelines, the industry body is prepared to engage stakeholders on “appropriate contractual considerations” – a signal that contractors may need to seek extensions of time to avoid delay penalties.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HazeConstructionProperty developersPropertyLum Chang CreationsCity Developments Ltd (CDL)Singapore

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Safeguards are being added to ensure non-consenting owners are not pressured. These include a shorter window for collecting signatures.

    En bloc sale framework recalibrated as urban renewal ‘not merely desirable, but really imperative’: Edwin Tong

    Dr Tan See Leng’s private-sector experience has enabled him to speak with authority about challenges entrepreneurs face, and what can be done for them, says PM Lawrence Wong.

    PM Wong wants more private-sector leaders like Tan See Leng in Cabinet amid succession challenge

    Workers in Singapore are finding their roles reshaped by AI, with some tasks increasingly automated and some positions disappearing altogether.

    Is AI stealing your job?

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More