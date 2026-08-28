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Singapore digital banks want more than just your deposits; credit cards are the next battleground

Credit cards give these banks insights into their customers’ spending patterns

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 10:23 AM
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    • GXS Bank, MariBank and Trust Bank have issued credit cards in an effort to engage customers on a more regular basis.
    • GXS Bank, MariBank and Trust Bank have issued credit cards in an effort to engage customers on a more regular basis. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] With all three of Singapore’s digital banks now offering credit cards, the battle is shifting from simply acquiring customers to capturing more of their everyday spending – and the valuable data that comes with it.

    GXS Bank became the latest to join the fray on Aug 17 with its cashback card, which has similar offerings to those from MariBank and Trust Bank.

    MariBank has a cashback credit card, and Trust Bank's cards offer cashback, stock rewards and benefits linked to NTUC’s loyalty programme.

    Singapore digital banksGXS BankTrust BankSea LtdGrabSingtel

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