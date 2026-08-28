新加坡数字银行所求不只是存款，信用卡是下一个战场
信用卡让银行能洞察客户的消费模式
- GXS Bank、MariBank和Trust Bank已发行信用卡，旨在与客户进行更频繁的互动。 照片：商业时报资料
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【新加坡】随着新加坡所有三家数字银行都已推出信用卡，竞争的焦点正从单纯的获客，转向抢占客户更多的日常消费——以及随之而来的宝贵数据。
GXS Bank于8月17日最新加入战局，推出了一款现金返还卡，其产品与MariBank和Trust Bank的类似。
MariBank拥有一张现金返还信用卡，而Trust Bank的信用卡则提供现金返还、股票奖励以及与职总（NTUC）忠诚度计划挂钩的福利。
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