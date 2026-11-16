Better preparation or getting in third-party security providers can help reduce the risk

In Singapore, nearly nine in 10 organisations encountered at least one cybersecurity incident in 2025. Ransomware was the most common. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] More Singapore companies are buying cyber insurance as premiums fall, and as artificial intelligence makes attacks swifter and more sophisticated.

However, many remain uninsured; among those who have taken up policies, the coverage they have bought falls short of what they stand to lose, said industry watchers.

Insurance broker Marsh noted that it has placed nearly five times more cyber policies in Singapore this year, than last year.

But Sean Letz, Asia cyber leader at Marsh, said that “the vast majority of clients are purchasing cyber insurance limits which are below their maximum probable exposure”.

The gap is not from a lack of supply. Marsh noted in its quarterly market report that insurance capacity remained broadly available in Asia in the third quarter of 2026.

Letz suggested that complacency may be a factor.

“(Firms) generally underestimate the potential scale of the losses from cyber events,” he said. “Many companies have invested significantly in cyber protection and resilience, so the prospect that it could fail is hard to imagine.”

While demand for cyber insurance is growing rapidly in Asia, the take-up rate “remains low”, he told The Business Times.

Ransomware attacks remain the leading driver of cyber insurance claims in Singapore, followed by data breaches and non-malicious network outages, the broker noted.

In Singapore, almost nine in 10 organisations surveyed by the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) encountered at least one cybersecurity incident in 2025. Ransomware was the most common kind.

The threat has grown as AI enables attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities more quickly.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said that AI is lowering the cost of launching attacks, making it “a lot easier, faster, cheaper” for cyber criminals to target companies.

Many of the attacks “are not necessarily very sophisticated”, he said during the company’s earning briefing on Friday (Nov 13). “It is just because it is convenient.”

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan warned during the bank’s results briefing on Nov 5 that AI agents are “being let loose by the thousands”, contributing to more frequent cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity incidents have made the risks facing businesses more urgent. A series of breaches have hit the headlines in Singapore lately.

Telco M1 disclosed on Nov 6 that it had suffered a data breach on Oct 30, which resulted in data and customers’ names, identity card details, dates of birth, mobile numbers, e-mail addresses and addresses being compromised. The company did not specify the number of customers hit.

Singapore Airlines said on Nov 3 that data related to about 46,000 bookings may have been affected in a cybersecurity incident involving its reservations-technology provider Amadeus.

On Nov 10, SPH Media was among the latest hit in an “AI-enabled” cybersecurity breach that affected 9 per cent of its database. SPH Media publishes The Business Times.

The attacks are part of a recent spike. Since September, the average monthly number of reported cyber incidents has been three times the January-to-August average, CSA said on Friday.

Lower premiums, but limited protection

Cyber insurance covers security threats such as the loss of profits and recovery expenses from a security failure or attack. It also protects against the cost of forensic IT investigations and legal liability arising from a cybersecurity breach.

Insurers offering cyber cover in Singapore include Chubb, AIG and QBE.

Cyber insurance rates fell 6 per cent in Asia in Q3, said Marsh, also noting that more organisations now regard such insurance as part of their broader risk management strategy.

In Singapore, premium rates have dipped 13 per cent.

“Cyber insurance can cover a significant proportion of many of the direct, insurable costs arising from a cyber event,” said Letz.

“The market remains favourable for buyers, but emerging threats, accumulation concerns and the increased use of AI in attack methods continued to influence underwriting behaviour.”

For a small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) with an annual revenue of under S$1,000,000 and coverage of S$500,000, the annual insurance premium by Chubb would be around S$700.

On the other end of the spectrum of Chubb’s coverage, a firm with revenue between S$25 million and S$50 million may have to fork out around S$8,800 for S$3 million of coverage.

Some policies cover breaches caused by suppliers and events caused by human error.

Chubb’s policy covers business disruption caused by human error; AIG’s policy counts data lost through “a negligent or unintentional act or failure to act” by the company or its employees as a covered event.

However, coverage is subject to conditions and exclusions. Coverage may be lower for a company that ignores known weaknesses.

An optional “neglected software” clause in Chubb’s policy provides companies full cover for 45 days. The longer the software stays unpatched, the higher the loss the company will have to bear.

Insurers may also refuse to pay if a company did not disclose all the relevant facts at the point of signing up for coverage.

In the year to date, Letz noted, the top sectors taking up such protection include professional services, communications, media and technology, and financial institutions.

Several listed companies contacted by BT declined to comment on whether they were covered by cyber insurance. StarHub confirmed that it has coverage and said it was also actively assessing third-party suppliers handling customer data.

SMEs remain vulnerable

Despite falling premiums, smaller firms are still less likely to be covered.

A 2025 report by QBE showed that 36 per cent of Singapore SMEs were covered by cyber insurance, down from the 38 per cent the previous year.

Cost does not appear to be the main reason. Only 28 per cent of businesses in CSA’s survey cited a lack of budget; a more significant 56 per cent cited a lack of knowledge.

One possible factor is that businesses may not be fully aware of the risks they face. Nearly half the businesses surveyed by CSA did not imagine themselves as likely targets of cyberattacks. More than a third (36 per cent) labelled cybersecurity as “low priority”.

With SMEs focused on embracing AI, “cybersecurity becomes a secondary priority”, said Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small & Medium Enterprises.

“When your organisation is small, you are adopting a lot faster than you are governing, or managing risk,” he told BT.

Asked if SMEs are spending more on cyber insurance, Ang noted that uptake has “kind of frozen recently”, as SMEs continue turn their attention to implementing AI.

Dr Genie Sugene Gan, chair of the SGTech cybersecurity chapter, said that SMEs should nevertheless prioritise their managed security. This refers to the outsourcing of cybersecurity functions to a third party, which costs less than building such functions in-house.

“Most SMEs lack expertise and manpower, and money alone buys neither,” she told BT. “Insurance pays after an incident; managed services reduce the chance of one.”

Dux Raymond Sy, chief transformation officer at data security software firm AvePoint, said smaller firms should start with “the data and systems they cannot afford to lose”.

This includes turning on multi-factor authentication and backing up essential data.

More resiliency needed

Among larger firms that are more aware of cyber insurance, the concern is their over-reliance on insurance at the expense of preparing for cyber incidents.

About 60 per cent of organisations rely on cyber insurance as a substitute for cyber resilience, said Vinod Shankar, Accenture’s security lead for South-east Asia, citing a report by the company.

He added, however, that cyber insurance alone is not enough, because the total cost of disruption can exceed insurance payouts by as much as 10 times.

“Insurance can help offset financial losses, but it cannot restore business operations, customer trust or reputation,” he said. “More spending alone is not the fix.”

He noted that while stronger protection can reduce the likelihood of a cyber incident, cyber resilience is ultimately about the organisation’s ability to sustain critical operations and recover quickly when disruptions happen.

Even as cyber risks rise, only about 40 per cent organisations surveyed by Accenture have predefined and tested recovery paths for critical systems.

“Organisations need to understand which systems and operations are most critical, and regularly run tests of how they would restore them,” Vinod added.