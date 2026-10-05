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Singapore a high-value market for ChatGPT ads, but Indonesia, Vietnam offer scale: analysts

Ads are shown to users on its free tier and Go plan, which costs S$11 a month in the city-state

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 10:00 AM
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    • ChatGPT has advertisement services in more than 60 markets, with annual recurring revenue reaching more than US$1 billion.
    • ChatGPT has advertisement services in more than 60 markets, with annual recurring revenue reaching more than US$1 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore may offer OpenAI some of South-east Asia’s most valuable users for its nascent advertising business, but larger markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam could ultimately offer greater scale as the ChatGPT maker looks to monetise its large free-user base.

    OpenAI on Sep 24 began rolling out ChatGPT ads in Singapore, five other South-east Asian markets and Taiwan, extending a new revenue stream beyond subscriptions.

    Ads are shown to ChatGPT users on its free tier and its lowest-cost Go plan, which costs S$11 a month in Singapore.

    OpenAIChatGPTSingaporeAseanIndonesiaVietnam

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