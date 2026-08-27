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Singapore plays premium data centre game as Johor, Batam take on scale

With land and power at a premium, the Republic homes in on workloads with stronger reasons to be hosted on its shores

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Aug 27, 2026 · 06:09 PM
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    • Fifty MW of capacity may seem modest for the needs of hyperscale AI data centres, but industry observers say the amount is significant for other types of demand.
    • Fifty MW of capacity may seem modest for the needs of hyperscale AI data centres, but industry observers say the amount is significant for other types of demand. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore is carving out a premium role in the region’s data centre boom, prioritising higher-value and resource-efficient workloads rather than competing with neighbouring Johor and Batam on capacity, analysts said.

    With land and power at a premium, the Republic is focusing on workloads that have stronger reasons to be hosted on its shores, including those driven by data sovereignty needs or latency-sensitive applications.

    But this positioning comes at a price.

    Data centresSingapore

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