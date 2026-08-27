Singapore plays premium data centre game as Johor, Batam take on scale

With land and power at a premium, the Republic homes in on workloads with stronger reasons to be hosted on its shores

Fifty MW of capacity may seem modest for the needs of hyperscale AI data centres, but industry observers say the amount is significant for other types of demand. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is carving out a premium role in the region’s data centre boom, prioritising higher-value and resource-efficient workloads rather than competing with neighbouring Johor and Batam on capacity, analysts said.

With land and power at a premium, the Republic is focusing on workloads that have stronger reasons to be hosted on its shores, including those driven by data sovereignty needs or latency-sensitive applications.

But this positioning comes at a price.