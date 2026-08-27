Singapore plays premium data centre game as Johor, Batam take on scale
With land and power at a premium, the Republic homes in on workloads with stronger reasons to be hosted on its shores
- Fifty MW of capacity may seem modest for the needs of hyperscale AI data centres, but industry observers say the amount is significant for other types of demand. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Singapore is carving out a premium role in the region’s data centre boom, prioritising higher-value and resource-efficient workloads rather than competing with neighbouring Johor and Batam on capacity, analysts said.
With land and power at a premium, the Republic is focusing on workloads that have stronger reasons to be hosted on its shores, including those driven by data sovereignty needs or latency-sensitive applications.
But this positioning comes at a price.