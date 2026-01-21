The Business Times

Singapore Precious Metals Exchange, director to be charged over alleged US$81 million in unlicensed payment services

If convicted, Victor Foo faces a fine not exceeding S$125,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or both

Summarise
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 08:51 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The police say that SPME's director Victor Foo allegedly consented to the company carrying out the services.
    • The police say that SPME's director Victor Foo allegedly consented to the company carrying out the services. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Singapore Precious Metals Exchange (SPME) and its director, Victor Foo, are set to be charged in court on Thursday (Jan 22) for allegedly operating a business of providing payment services without a licence, the police said on Wednesday (Jan 21). 

    The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) said that between Jan 28, 2020, and Sep 12, 2022, nearly US$81 million flowed into SPME’s Singapore bank accounts from “payer entities”, most of whom were based overseas.

    These funds were reportedly intended to be passed on to “payee entities”, also located outside Singapore.

    The company had also allegedly received instructions from the payer and payee entities to execute transactions relating to the purchase and sale of gold bars, which are suspected to have served as a justification for the flow of these monies.

    SPME operates a platform through which institutions and individuals buy, store and trade precious metals, including gold bars.

    The CAD said Foo consented to SPME carrying out these services.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Regulatory breach and penalties

    The CAD established that SPME does not hold a licence to provide payment services under the Payment Services Act 2019, nor is it considered an exempted payment service provider.

    Both the company and Foo will be charged under Section 5 of the Payment Services Act 2019.

    If convicted, Foo faces a fine not exceeding S$125,000, imprisonment for a term of up to three years, or both.

    As an entity, SPME faces a fine not exceeding S$250,000. In the case of a continuing offence, the company may face an additional fine of up to S$25,000 for every day the offence continues after conviction.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    precious metalsGoldCrime

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More