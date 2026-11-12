The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore shares drop in tandem with regional bourses; STI down 0.1%

Across the broader market, gainers lag losers 224 to 338, after 1.1 billion securities change hands

Summarise
Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Sats leads the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4.3% or S$0.17 to S$4.17.
    • Sats leads the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4.3% or S$0.17 to S$4.17. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Nov 12).

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.1 per cent or 6.96 points to finish at 5,282.7.

    Sats led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4.3 per cent or S$0.17 to S$4.17. The air cargo handler and airline caterer posted a 2.8 per cent rise in net profit to S$81.1 million for its second quarter ended Sep 30.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was City Developments Ltd ( CDL ), which fell 6.7 per cent or S$0.48 to S$6.64. The counter hit a one-year low earlier in the day, after CDL warned of “significantly weaker” performance for its second half.

    The group cited adverse foreign-exchange movements and potential property impairment among reasons for its lacklustre outlook.

    The three local banks ended mixed on Thursday. DBS rose 0.04 per cent or S$0.03 to S$71, UOB was up 0.5 per cent or S$0.19 at S$37.77, but OCBC finished 0.5 per cent or S$0.15 lower at S$28.67.

    BT Short Logo

    THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS

    Powering Asean's Future 2026

    Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets

    ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, NTT DC Reit was the top gainer, rising 3.3 per cent or US$0.03 to US$0.93. PC Partner was the biggest decliner, falling 8.8 per cent or S$0.19 to S$1.96.

    Across the broader market, gainers lagged losers 224 to 338, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands.

    Key regional indices ended in the red.

    Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.6 per cent.

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Straits Times IndexSingapore Stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Nvidia’s former CEO Jensen Huang had charmed US President Donald Trump, shaped global tech policy and drawn adoring crowds on his papal-style international tours.

    Inside Jensen Huang’s last hours as Nvidia CEO

    In October, Microsoft reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted the tech giant’s suite of productivity software.

    Microsoft outage drags on for hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams for businesses and governments

    The Philippine economy has expanded by only 2.3% in Q2, its fourth consecutive quarter of deceleration.

    Higher rates, weaker spending: Is the Philippines entering stagflation?

    Under Lee Yeow Seng, IOI Properties’ market capitalisation has grown to RM17.4 billion from RM8.1 billion in 2014.

    Grit built in the genes: Malaysia’s Lee Yeow Seng drives IOI’s bold Singapore push

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More