Singapore shares fall amid mixed regional showing; STI drops 0.3%

Across the broader market, gainers trail losers 250 to 257 after 933.4 million securities change hands

The worst performer among STI constituents is Thai Beverage, which is down 3.4% at S$0.425. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Tuesday (Oct 27) as regional indices put up a mixed performance.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.3 per cent or 18.88 points to finish at 5,397.03.

DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 5 per cent or US$0.17 to US$3.55.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Thai Beverage , which fell 3.4 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.425.

The three local banks ended mixed on Tuesday. OCBC rose 0.04 per cent or S$0.01 to S$28.96 and UOB was up 0.2 per cent or S$0.07 at S$41.37. DBS finished 0.4 per cent or S$0.29 lower at S$73.92.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, UOB Kay Hian was the top gainer, rising 5.7 per cent or S$0.17 to S$3.16, while Aims Apac Reit was the biggest decliner, falling 3.6 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.35.

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Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 250 to 257, after 933.4 million securities worth S$1.4 billion changed hands.

Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore bourse, with 71.6 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with 3.3 million shares worth S$245.8 million traded.

Key regional indices were mixed.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 3.1 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.7 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.3 per cent.

Richard Tang, head equity research analyst Asia at Julius Baer, noted “accelerated declines” in Chinese equities in recent weeks.

He attributed these dips to three factors.

“First, China’s tightening of capital and tax policies in H2 2026, including the new outbound direct investment regulatory framework and the new offshore trust tax rules, has hurt investor sentiment badly,” he said.

“Second, investors have grown more pessimistic about economic growth expectations for next year, as export growth will likely slow due to increasing trade barriers, while the phase-out of the pre-sale system may lead to a sharp decline in property investments.

“Third, China’s reporting season did not start on a strong note, with earnings misses by several notable large-cap stocks.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter