The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore shares fall as global chip rout hits regional markets; STI down 0.4%

The worst performer on the blue-chip index is Seatrium

Summarise
Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 06:17 PM
    • Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 455 to 190, as 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion change hands.
    • Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 455 to 190, as 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion change hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Oct 15), as a deepening global chip rout weighed on markets in the region.

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent or 19.83 points to finish at 5,403.50.

    DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.2 per cent or US$0.07 to US$3.32.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 4.6 per cent or S$0.09 to S$1.85.

    The three local banks ended mixed. UOB rose 1.5 per cent or S$0.63 to S$41.69. Meanwhile, DBS finished 0.8 per cent or S$0.59 lower at S$73.75 and OCBC slipped 0.03 per cent or S$0.01 to S$28.99.

    Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 455 to 190, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion changed hands.

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    Singapore semiconductor stocks remained under pressure for a third straight session, amid a wider sell-off in global chip counters. AEM Holdings , UMS Integration and CSE Global each fell more than 9 per cent during Thursday’s session.

    The sell-off followed another sharp decline on Wall Street.

    The closely watched Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 4.3 per cent on Wednesday and was down 12 per cent over six sessions, its longest losing streak in 17 months.

    The index shed US$1.6 trillion in market value over the period.

    The weakness came as hotter-than-expected US inflation raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further, weighing particularly heavily on technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks.

    Key regional indices all ended lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 4.9 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi sank 7.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.2 per cent.

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Straits Times IndexSGXSingapore stock marketSingapore Stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The Marina South area will have over 10,000 new homes in the coming years.

    EL Development puts in sole bid for Marina Gardens Lane site at S$450 million or S$1,243 psf ppr

    Indonesia’s anti-graft agency has arrested five people, including the younger brother of the country’s disaster management chief, over alleged corruption involving emergency relief funds.

    Prabowo replaces Indonesia disaster chief a day after brother’s graft arrest

    The divergence between stablecoin legislation in the US and Europe is striking, reflecting broader debates about monetary sovereignty and financial stability.

    Could stablecoins be the future of money?

    Standard Chartered is helping to connect the people, businesses and ideas shaping the next chapter of growth across Asean and beyond.

    Driving growth from Singapore across Asean and beyond

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More