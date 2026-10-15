Singapore shares fall as global chip rout hits regional markets; STI down 0.4%

The worst performer on the blue-chip index is Seatrium

Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 455 to 190, as 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion change hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Oct 15), as a deepening global chip rout weighed on markets in the region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent or 19.83 points to finish at 5,403.50.

DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.2 per cent or US$0.07 to US$3.32.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Seatrium , which fell 4.6 per cent or S$0.09 to S$1.85.

The three local banks ended mixed. UOB rose 1.5 per cent or S$0.63 to S$41.69. Meanwhile, DBS finished 0.8 per cent or S$0.59 lower at S$73.75 and OCBC slipped 0.03 per cent or S$0.01 to S$28.99.

Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 455 to 190, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion changed hands.

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Singapore semiconductor stocks remained under pressure for a third straight session, amid a wider sell-off in global chip counters. AEM Holdings , UMS Integration and CSE Global each fell more than 9 per cent during Thursday’s session.

The sell-off followed another sharp decline on Wall Street.

The closely watched Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 4.3 per cent on Wednesday and was down 12 per cent over six sessions, its longest losing streak in 17 months.

The index shed US$1.6 trillion in market value over the period.

The weakness came as hotter-than-expected US inflation raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further, weighing particularly heavily on technology and artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Key regional indices all ended lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 4.9 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi sank 7.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.2 per cent.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter