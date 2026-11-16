ST Engineering, the worst performer among Straits Times Index constituents, ends 6.6% lower

Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 363 to 220. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Monday (Nov 16), amid broader investor uncertainty over artificial intelligence in the wake of the continued leadership crisis at Nvidia.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.9 per cent or 48.66 points to finish at 5,183.18.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.5 per cent or S$0.11 to S$4.43.

The worst performer among STI constituents was ST Engineering , which fell 6.6 per cent or S$0.64 to S$9.03.

The local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 0.9 per cent or S$0.60 to end at S$69.30, OCBC fell 0.8 per cent or S$0.22 to S$28.31, and UOB was down 1 per cent or S$0.37 at S$37.38.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Top Glove was the top gainer, rising 3.5 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.295. AEM was the biggest decliner, falling 6.1 per cent or S$0.43 to S$6.67.

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Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 363 to 220, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$1.9 billion changed hands.

Genting Singapore was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore bourse, with 63.3 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 3.9 million shares worth S$271.2 million.

Other key Asian markets were mixed on Monday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.4 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was down 3.6 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.5 per cent, while the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 0.3 per cent.

Chez Anbu, head of wealth advisory at OCBC, noted that “uncertainty around the AI trade remains elevated”, with Nvidia ending 13 per cent lower last week following the departure of founder Jensen Huang.

That said, investors seem to be growing “more selective rather than abandoning AI altogether”, he said in a research note on Monday.

“Financially stronger platforms, graphics processing units, custom chips and networking remain better placed, while greater caution is warranted around highly leveraged AI infrastructure businesses,” he said.

A key test for AI sentiment lies ahead this week, with AI company Anthropic expected to price its initial public offering on Wednesday.

“A strong reception for one of the most closely watched AI listings could help ease concerns around the wider AI complex,” he added.

“However, investors will also be weighing Anthropic’s substantial future spending commitments, which total around US$900 billion and are largely tied to computing infrastructure.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter