Singapore shares fall on Thursday; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE stocks fell at the opening bell on Thursday (Feb 22) morning, tracking overnight losses in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) declined 0.1 per cent or 2.02 points to 3,215.09 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 62 to 38 after 40.1 million securities worth S$51.7 million changed hands.

Dyna-Mac was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It rose 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.275 after 3.6 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Seatrium, which rose 1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.101, as well as Geo Energy Resources which fell 2.4 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.40.

Banking stocks traded mixed in early morning trade. DBS slipped 0.2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$33.88. OCBC gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$13.40, and UOB declined 1.2 per cent or S$0.35 to S$28.89.

In the US, stocks finished mixed on Wednesday following minutes from the Federal Reserve which signalled slower interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.1 per cent higher at 38,612.24.The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent to 4,981.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 15,580.87.

In Europe, shares slipped on Wednesday due to a fall in banking shares as well as losses in healthcare stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged 0.2 per cent lower to 491.05.