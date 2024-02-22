Singapore shares fall on Thursday; STI down 0.1%

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 9:41 am
Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 62 to 38.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Straits Times Index

SINGAPORE stocks fell at the opening bell on Thursday (Feb 22) morning, tracking overnight losses in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) declined 0.1 per cent or 2.02 points to 3,215.09 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 62 to 38 after 40.1 million securities worth S$51.7 million changed hands.

Dyna-Mac was the most heavily traded counter by volume. It rose 1.9 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.275 after 3.6 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Seatrium, which rose 1 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.101, as well as Geo Energy Resources which fell 2.4 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.40.

Banking stocks traded mixed in early morning trade. DBS slipped 0.2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$33.88. OCBC gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$13.40, and UOB declined 1.2 per cent or S$0.35 to S$28.89.

In the US, stocks finished mixed on Wednesday following minutes from the Federal Reserve which signalled slower interest rate cuts. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.1 per cent higher at 38,612.24.The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent to 4,981.80, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.3 per cent to 15,580.87.

SEE ALSO

In Europe, shares slipped on Wednesday due to a fall in banking shares as well as losses in healthcare stocks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index edged 0.2 per cent lower to 491.05.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

New Arm offering to speed creation of custom data centre chips

HSBC cost conundrum intensifies investor bank scrutiny

Hot stock: iFast spikes to over 2-year high on Q4 profit surge

Gold edges higher on safe-haven demand, weaker US dollar

Thai rate-cut case backed by investors amid government pressure

UOB Q4 profit rises 21.8% to S$1.4 billion; proposes S$0.85 per share final dividend

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article