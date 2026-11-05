Singapore shares rise as banks end mixed; STI up 0.5%

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 370 to 274, as 1.5 billion securities change hands

UOB is down 1.6%, while DBS has risen 0.6% and OCBC is up 0.3%. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Thursday (Nov 5).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5 per cent or 27.62 points to finish at 5,296.25.

UOL led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 3.6 per cent or S$0.28 to S$8.10.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Yangzijiang Shipbuilding , which fell 3.1 per cent or S$0.15 to S$4.65.

The three local banks ended mixed on Thursday. DBS rose 0.6 per cent or S$0.42 to S$71.20. This was despite the bank reporting a 5 per cent fall in third-quarter net profit to S$2.81 billion due to lower markets trading income.

OCBC was up 0.3 per cent or S$0.08 at S$27.93.

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UOB , meanwhile, finished 1.6 per cent or S$0.63 lower at S$37.81. This came after analysts cut their target price for the lender as shrinking lending margins and rising operating costs are projected to pressure the bank’s earnings in 2027.

UOB’s net profit for Q3 came in at S$1.25 billion, missing the S$1.38 billion consensus forecast among six analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust was the top gainer, rising 4.1 per cent or S$0.025 to S$0.635, while AEM was the biggest decliner, falling 20 per cent or S$1.59 to S$6.37.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 370 to 274, after 1.5 billion securities worth S$2.8 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 3.7 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 1.2 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.8 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was down 5.3 per cent.

The movements came after Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress in the US midterm elections.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said: “Global equity markets mostly welcomed the strong win by Democrats, with European and Chinese markets surfing on hopes that the Democratic shift in Congress could increase pressure to undo some tariffs and restore stronger trade ties with the US.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter