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Singapore shares track regional gains on Monday; STI up 0.5%

Venture Corp advances the most on the blue-chip index

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Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 06:35 PM
    • Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 269 to 225, as 1.2 billion securities worth S$1.8 billion change hands.
    • Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 269 to 225, as 1.2 billion securities worth S$1.8 billion change hands. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Monday (Oct 5), tracking gains in the region.

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.5 per cent or 29.51 points to finish at 5,664.33.

    Venture Corp led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, advancing 2.6 per cent or S$0.43 to S$16.85.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was DFI Retail Group , which fell 2.3 per cent or US$0.07 to US$3.03.

    The three local banks ended mixed on Monday. DBS rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.62 to S$77.83 and OCBC was up 0.7 per cent or S$0.22 at S$31.88, while UOB finished 0.1 per cent or S$0.05 lower at S$43.06.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, First Resources was the top gainer, rising 4.1 per cent or S$0.17 to S$4.30, while UltraGreen.ai was the biggest decliner, falling 3.5 per cent or US$0.02 to US$0.545.

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    Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 269 to 225, after 1.2 billion securities worth S$1.8 billion changed hands.

    Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock with 83.5 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with 3.1 million shares worth S$237.2 million traded.

    Key regional indices were positive. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.4 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 0.1 per cent.

    Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said that Asian equities were up for a firmer start, riding the coat-tails of Friday’s Wall Street bounce after softer US data took some of the sting out of the US Federal Reserve’s near-term tightening threat.

    “But the more interesting story is not that stocks are rising,” he added. “It is that they have managed to keep rising while the bond market has spent weeks trying to pull the floor out from underneath them.”

    Equities have absorbed the backup in yields far better than history would normally suggest, helped by big-cap artificial intelligence earnings power, he noted.

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

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