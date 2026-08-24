Singapore should anchor hedge fund leaders, nurture local managers amid regional talent war: observers

Cultivating local funds and talent pool entrenches the decision-makers who truly drive capital here

New measures to boost Singapore’s (left) attractiveness as an asset-management hub come amid competition from other financial centres such as Hong Kong. IMAGE: BT FILE/BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] As tax advantages narrow across competing financial hubs, Singapore’s true competitive edge will depend on more than drawing capital – it will need to anchor the decision-makers who manage and allocate it, said hedge funds and industry watchers.

Attracting senior investment professionals could create a multiplier effect, bringing investment teams and demand for functions spanning research, technology, risk management, legal and compliance, they added.

That could help turn higher assets under management into greater-value jobs and deeper expertise on the ground.