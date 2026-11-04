Singapore stocks end flat as Democrats win in US midterm elections

Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 392 to 198 after 1.3 billion securities change hands

DFI Retail Group, the parent of Guardian, is up 6.2% at US$3.75, making it the STI’s biggest gainer on Nov 4. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended almost flat on Wednesday (Nov 4) as the Democrats took control of both Houses of Congress in the US midterm elections.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) inched down 0.01 per cent or 0.66 point to finish at 5,268.63.

DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 6.2 per cent or US$0.22 to US$3.75.

The worst performer among STI constituents was UOB , which fell 5 per cent or S$2.02 to S$38.44. This came after the lender’s Q3 net profit of S$1.25 billion missed the S$1.38 billion consensus forecast among six analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The other two local banks also ended lower. DBS lost 0.1 per cent to S$70.78 and OCBC fell 0.2 per cent to S$27.85.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, CSE Global was the top gainer, rising 9.3 per cent or S$0.085 to S$1.00, while First Resources was the biggest decliner, falling 4.7 per cent or S$0.14 to S$2.87.

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Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 392 to 198, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$2.9 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices were mixed on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.7 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.4 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.3 per cent.

The US’ midterm election saw Democrats scoring sweeping victories that reached deep into Republican strongholds.

Saxo’s UK investor strategist Neil Wilson said: “I see this set of midterms as likely a clearing event that the market will digest and use to propel into a year-end rally. It removes a major overhang for policy.”

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter