Singapore stocks end lower on Friday, snapping three-day record streak; STI down 0.8%

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Friday (Feb 6), paring earlier gains to snap a three-day record run.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) fell 0.8 per cent, or 41.46 points, to close at 4,934.41. The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index edged down 0.1 per cent, or 0.79 point, to 1,501.60.

Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered gainers 371 to 237, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$2.2 billion changed hands.

Regional markets were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 1.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.4 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.8 per cent and Malaysia’s FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI added 0.1 per cent.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.9 per cent or S$0.07 to S$2.45, as it traded on a cum-dividend basis.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the worst-performing STI constituent, falling 6.2 per cent or S$0.21 to S$3.16. The decline likely followed weaker earnings from shipping giant Maersk and plans by the Danish group to cut 1,000 jobs.

All three local banks ended lower. DBS fell 0.6 per cent to S$59.30, OCBC declined 1 per cent to S$21.23, and UOB slipped 0.4 per cent to S$38.50.

The banking trio are set to report their fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results later this month, starting with DBS on Feb 9, followed by UOB on Feb 24, and OCBC on Feb 25.