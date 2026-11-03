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Singapore stocks extend decline; STI down 0.7%

Across the broader market, losers outnumber gainers 310 to 291 as 1.1 billion securities change hands

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Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 06:41 PM
    • Sats is the worst performer among STI constituents, falling 3.3% or S$0.12 to S$3.54.
    • Sats is the worst performer among STI constituents, falling 3.3% or S$0.12 to S$3.54. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks declined on Tuesday (Nov 3), extending losses from a day earlier. The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.7 per cent or 34.54 points to finish at 5,269.29.

    Jardine Matheson led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.4 per cent or US$0.81 to US$59.69.

    The worst performer among the STI constituents was Sats , which fell 3.3 per cent or S$0.12 to S$3.54.

    The local banks all ended lower. DBS decreased 1.2 per cent or S$0.83 to S$70.88, OCBC fell 1.4 per cent or S$0.41 to S$27.91, and UOB was down 0.5 per cent or S$0.20 at S$40.46.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, NTT DC Real Estate Investment Trust was the top gainer, with a 2.2 per cent or US$0.02 rise to US$0.925. UltraGreen.ai was the index’s biggest decliner. It fell 9.1 per cent or US$0.04 to US$0.40.

    Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 310 to 291, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$2.1 billion changed hands.

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    Saxo’s UK investor strategist Neil Wilson noted that “stocks were generally depressed on Tuesday after the US struck Iran on the eve of the midterm elections”.

    Tech shares also experienced “fresh wobbles” after an attempted rally on Wall Street stalled then reversed, he added. “Investors are focused on the result of the US midterm elections, where the odds are shortening in favour of Democrats to take both houses.”

    Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock on the Singapore bourse, with 125.9 million shares transacted.

    DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 7.9 million shares worth S$556.9 million.

    Key regional indices were mixed on Tuesday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.6 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI was up 0.1 per cent.

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

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