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Singapore stocks fall amid mixed regional showing; STI down 0.4%

Hongkong Land leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

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Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 06:54 PM
    • Across the broader market, losers outnumber gainers 301 to 279, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$2.3 billion change hands.
    • Across the broader market, losers outnumber gainers 301 to 279, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$2.3 billion change hands. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Jul 16) amid a mixed performance in regional markets.

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent or 20.34 points to finish at 5,539.38.

    Hongkong Land led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.9 per cent or US$0.14 to US$7.54.

    The biggest decliner among STI constituents was UOB , which fell 3.2 per cent or S$1.45 to S$43.50.

    The other two local banks ended mixed. OCBC rose 1.5 per cent or S$0.42 to S$28.78, while DBS finished 0.7 per cent or S$0.50 lower at S$72.48.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Pan-United Corporation was the top gainer, rising 3.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.59.

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    AEM was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 6.9 per cent or S$0.68 to S$9.17.

    Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 301 to 279, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$2.3 billion changed hands.

    Key regional indices were mixed.

    Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 2.8 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was down 6.4 per cent.

    Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, noted that Asia traded with a “more cautious pulse” on Thursday, as investors questioned whether even strong earnings could keep stretching the artificial intelligence rally higher.

    “Strong earnings now need to beat not only forecasts, but also crowded positioning, elevated valuations, higher yields and growing questions over the eventual return on AI spending,” he said.

    The “broader question”, he added, is “shifting from AI demand to AI returns”.

    This comes as investors are increasingly asking “whether hyperscalers are building more capacity than they will eventually need, and whether the revenue generated by AI will justify the enormous capital spending already committed”.

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

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