Singapore stocks fall on Thursday; STI down 0.4%

CapitaLand Investment leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

Across the broader market on Aug 20, gainers trailed losers 271 to 284, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$2 billion changed hands. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Aug 20).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.4 per cent or 22.33 points to finish at 5,671.91.

CapitaLand Investment led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.5 per cent or S$0.04 to S$2.67.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Sats , which fell 13.6 per cent or S$0.65 to S$4.12.

The trio of local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 0.2 per cent or S$0.16 to S$75.84, OCBC fell 0.5 per cent or S$0.16 to S$30.78, and UOB was down 0.8 per cent or S$0.34 at S$40.22.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Top Glove was the top gainer, rising 2.4 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.21; UltraGreen.ai was the biggest decliner, falling 35.2 per cent or US$0.405 to US$0.745 after its competitior in the US market, Zydus Lifesciences, secured regulatory approval for its indocyanine green dye.

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Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 271 to 284, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$2 billion changed hands.

CapAllianz was the most actively traded stock, with 254.1 million shares changing hands.

DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 3.3 million shares worth S$253.3 million.

Key regional indices were in the green. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.3 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.4 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi surged 5.9 per cent.

OCBC Group Research’s analysts noted that the past 12 hours of trading were “choppy” and especially so in the US asset markets.

They attributed this to several reasons, including the release of minutes from July’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, further tariff talks and a US Treasury announcement on liquidity support.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter