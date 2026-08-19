The Business Times
business-time-50

UltraGreen.ai faces new competition in US market, possible pricing pressure

It previously had no competition for its ICG dye after Akorn Pharma filed for bankruptcy in February 2023

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 03:53 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • UltraGreen.ai has about 83% of ICG dye market share in the US, says Jamal Aliyev, an independent analyst.
    • UltraGreen.ai has about 83% of ICG dye market share in the US, says Jamal Aliyev, an independent analyst. PHOTO: ULTRAGREEN.AI

    [SINGAPORE] UltraGreen.ai will soon face competition in the US market, its largest revenue contributor, as pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences secures regulatory approval for its indocyanine green (ICG) dye.

    In its recent first-half 2026 results, Americas made up 75 per cent or US$65.4 million of its total US$87.2 million revenue. This makes any new competition in the US market significant for UltraGreen.ai.

    The company has about 83 per cent of the ICG market share in the US, said Jamal Aliyev, an independent analyst, in a report, and has benefited from substantial pricing power in the US.

    UltraGreen.ai

    TRENDING NOW

    When BT visited the Japan Home outlet at Eastpoint Mall in Simei on Tuesday, it was conducting stocktaking.

    Japan Home closing outlets; staff say Valu$ taking over operations

    Dennis Chua, founder and CEO of Timah Partners (centre), with members of his team (from left), Kelvin Ho, Serena Li, Yap Hsien Liang and Christopher Pang.

    Timah Partners lands S$60 million debt facility; partners include UOB, RHB

    Handled passively, satellite connectivity becomes a service that the telco distributes, while somebody else sets the economics.

    When every phone becomes a satellite phone, what happens to Asia’s telcos?

    BYD’s rise to become the No 1 passenger-car seller in Singapore can be described as explosive. 

    How BYD disrupted Singapore’s car market – and why the strategy is turning on itself

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More