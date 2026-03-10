The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore’s next data-centre growth wave lies in AI inference: Digital Realty

Data sovereignty will also be a bigger theme as regional regulations tighten, says the data centre operator’s Apac head

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Tue, Mar 10, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Serene Nah, managing director and Apac head at Digital Realty, says Singapore and Japan remain the top markets in the region for data centre demands.
    • Serene Nah, managing director and Apac head at Digital Realty, says Singapore and Japan remain the top markets in the region for data centre demands. PHOTO: DIGITAL REALTY

    [SINGAPORE] As Singapore grapples with tight land and power supply, Digital Realty said the next phase of growth for its data centres will lie in artificial intelligence (AI) inference – the process of running AI models for real-world applications.

    Serene Nah, managing director and Asia-Pacific head at the data centre operator, told The Business Times that Singapore is increasingly positioning itself as a regional hub for AI inference.

    Unlike larger facilities that are focused on model training, AI inference data centres require less computing power and space. However, such infrastructure is sensitive to latency, meaning that it needs to be located nearer to end-users to minimise delays when accessing services.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Data centresSingaporeArtificial IntelligenceAsia-Pacific

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More