SingPost Q1 operating profit up 55.2% at S$4.1 million on improved costs

The growth is also driven by lower labour-related costs and efficiency gains

SingPost says revenue gains in its post office network and property assets segments largely counterbalanced a mixed performance in logistics and letters. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Post (SingPost) recorded an operating profit of S$4.1 million for its first financial quarter ended Jun 30, up 55.2 per cent from S$2.6 million in the corresponding year-ago period.

The growth was driven primarily by cost management, lower labour-related costs and efficiency gains, it said in a business update on Wednesday (Aug 26). Operating profit margin expanded to 4.4 per cent from 2.8 per cent a year earlier.

The prior-year operating profit was restated from S$3.4 million to S$2.6 million following recent divestments, establishing a more like-for-like baseline.

Revenue for Q1 fell marginally by 0.9 per cent year on year to S$93.4 million from S$94.2 million.

SingPost said revenue gains in its post office network and property assets segments largely counterbalanced a mixed performance in logistics and letters.

Within logistics and letters, domestic parcel volume expanded 36.5 per cent year on year to 7.1 million items, helping to mitigate continued declines in mail volume and international business headwinds. Domestic mail volume fell 16.2 per cent to 67.3 million items.

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SingPost noted that domestic mail performance was also buffered by a postage uprate introduced in January 2026.

Operating expenses fell 2.4 per cent year on year to S$89.3 million from S$91.5 million. SingPost noted that rising fuel costs from an oil price shock during the quarter were mitigated through route optimisation, fleet electrification and electricity cost hedging.

In July, the company commissioned a S$30 million automated parcel sortation facility at its regional e-commerce logistics hub, which is expected to support its target to reduce cost to serve by more than 10 per cent.

In the post office network segment, performance improved due to transaction support services provided for Singtel Special Discounted Shares from April, as well as higher rental yields from post office properties. The group intends to maintain a physical footprint of at least 40 touchpoints across Singapore.

Property leasing revenue, which consists mainly of rental income from SingPost Centre, also improved marginally. SingPost Centre achieved 100 per cent overall occupancy as at Jun 30, up from 97.8 per cent a year earlier. The company added that it has appointed an architect to advise on a potential asset refresh for SingPost Centre.

As at Jun 30, SingPost’s cash and cash equivalents stood at S$664.4 million, up from S$603.8 million as at Mar 31. This was boosted by a cash inflow of S$52.8 million from the sale of 10 Housing & Development Board post office shops. The group remained in a net cash position of S$314.7 million.

Borrowings were flat at S$349.7 million, while total equity rose to S$1.48 billion from S$1.43 billion as at Mar 31.

SingPost shares fell 2.9 per cent to close S$0.01 lower at S$0.33 on Tuesday.