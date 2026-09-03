Singtel leads August buybacks with S$55.6 million purchase of nearly 13 million shares

In first eight months of the year, telco’s S$948 million buybacks account for half the market total

Over 70 primary-listed companies in Singapore have spent a total of almost S$2.1 billion on share buybacks on the open market in the first eight months of 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singtel led primary-listed companies on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in buyback spending in August, forking out S$55.6 million for about 13 million shares.

This worked out to an average price of S$4.277 a share, SGX data released on Wednesday (Sep 2) showed.

For the first eight months of 2026, the telco accounted for S$948.6 million, or about 45 per cent, of the aggregate buyback consideration on the bourse.

Singtel’s management said during its annual general meeting on Jul 29 that its value realisation share buyback programme will return up to S$2 billion to shareholders over three years.

Also leading the pack in terms of August on-market buyback considerations were Keppel , ST Engineering and UOB .

Seatrium repurchased close to 3.7 million shares for about S$8 million during the month.

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This came under its S$100 million share buyback programme, which was launched in April 2024 as part of the group’s capital management strategy to enhance shareholder returns.

Seatrium on Tuesday repurchased a further 920,000 shares for S$2 million, taking cumulative buybacks under the programme to about S$99.7 million.

More than 70 primary-listed companies in Singapore collectively repurchased close to S$2.1 billion worth of shares on the open market in the first eight months of the year, up from nearly S$1.6 billion in the same period in 2025.

SGX said that buybacks have “remained a key capital management tool for companies seeking to deploy surplus capital, support shareholder returns, enhance earnings per share and return on equity, and capitalise on perceived undervaluation”.

It also noted that secondary-listed Jardine Matheson bought back 368,300 stocks in August for a total of US$22.7 million, which works out to an average price of US$61.557 a share.