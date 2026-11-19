Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 312 to 230, after 938.4 million securities change hands

Singtel rises 4% or S$0.16 to S$4.20. This comes despite the disruption of e-mail services of its unit, SingNet, on Wednesday. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Thursday (Nov 19).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5 per cent or 24.6 points to finish at 5,079.49.

Singtel led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4 per cent or S$0.16 to S$4.20. This came despite a disruption of e-mail services at its unit SingNet on Wednesday.

The worst performer among STI constituents was UOL , which fell 2.7 per cent or S$0.21 to S$7.45.

The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 0.6 per cent or S$0.40 to S$67.34, OCBC rose 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$27.42, and UOB was up 0.03 per cent or S$0.01 at S$36.14.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Riverstone was the top gainer, rising 5.6 per cent or S$0.04 to S$0.755. The glovemaker a day earlier announced a 34.7 per cent rise in net profit to RM70.1 million (US$17.1 million) for its third quarter ended Sep 30.

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AEM was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 3.8 per cent or S$0.25 to S$6.30.

Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 230 to 312, after 938.4 million securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices were mixed on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.9 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slipped 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.4 per cent.

Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said the US dollar has the “forex market firmly in its grip, and the latest surge in US real yields is making life particularly unpleasant for anything without a generous dollar coupon”.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter