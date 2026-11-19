Singtel takes the lead as Singapore shares rise; STI up 0.5%
Across the broader market, losers beat gainers 312 to 230, after 938.4 million securities change hands
- Singtel rises 4% or S$0.16 to S$4.20. This comes despite the disruption of e-mail services of its unit, SingNet, on Wednesday. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Thursday (Nov 19).
The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5 per cent or 24.6 points to finish at 5,079.49.
Singtel led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 4 per cent or S$0.16 to S$4.20. This came despite a disruption of e-mail services at its unit SingNet on Wednesday.
The worst performer among STI constituents was UOL , which fell 2.7 per cent or S$0.21 to S$7.45.
The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 0.6 per cent or S$0.40 to S$67.34, OCBC rose 0.1 per cent or S$0.02 to S$27.42, and UOB was up 0.03 per cent or S$0.01 at S$36.14.
Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Riverstone was the top gainer, rising 5.6 per cent or S$0.04 to S$0.755. The glovemaker a day earlier announced a 34.7 per cent rise in net profit to RM70.1 million (US$17.1 million) for its third quarter ended Sep 30.
AEM was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 3.8 per cent or S$0.25 to S$6.30.
Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 230 to 312, after 938.4 million securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands.
Key regional indices were mixed on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.9 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI slipped 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.7 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was up 1.4 per cent.
Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said the US dollar has the “forex market firmly in its grip, and the latest surge in US real yields is making life particularly unpleasant for anything without a generous dollar coupon”.
This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services
TRENDING NOW
Motoring tycoon Peter Kwee is back in court: Here are his previous legal battles
Demand, tech capabilities position Apac and AI as Skyscanner’s next growth frontiers: CEO Bryan Batista
Beyond the greenback, Vietnam’s big borrowers turn to Asian-currency bonds
Nvidia’s outlook cut to stable by Moody’s on governance concerns