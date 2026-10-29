Singtel’s NCS to more than triple AI specialist workforce to over 300 in two years

It aims to grow its pool of experts in the tech through new hires and internal reskilling

NCS CEO Sam Liew says the company aims to make Singapore a place where AI can be seen working at scale, strengthening industries and improving public services. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Singtel subsidiary NCS plans to more than triple its workforce of artificial-intelligence specialists to over 300 within the next two years, through a combination of new hires and the reskilling of existing employees.

The technology services company announced the expansion on Thursday (Oct 29), alongside the launch of its AI Mission Centre, which aims to help businesses and public-sector organisations deploy the technology at scale. The launch was officiated by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.

The expansion comes as NCS seeks to build a larger pool of specialists who can work directly with clients to turn AI projects into operational solutions. It did not specify how many of the additional roles would be filled through external hiring rather than internal reskilling. The company currently has 100 Intelligentisation Forward-Deployed Engineers (iFDEs) – AI specialists who work directly with clients to develop and implement solutions.

NCS chief executive Sam Liew said that the company aims to make Singapore a place where AI can be seen working at scale, strengthening industries and improving public services. “By growing our current team of 100 iFDEs to more than 300, we are investing in our greatest asset – our people – who can turn technological breakthroughs into everyday progress,” he added.

Beyond expanding its specialist workforce, NCS said that it is providing AI fluency training to all employees, including courses on prompt engineering, responsible use of the technology and working with AI agents.

It is also continuously upskilling more than 2,000 AI practitioners in developing and deploying production-ready agentic solutions, while redesigning software engineering roles to combine business analysis, development and testing capabilities.

The Business Times turns 50 Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines. Explore BT50 »

Early-career training programmes will offer pathways for university, polytechnic and Institute of Technical Education graduates to develop practical AI skills, including options without employment bonds.

Partnerships in three sectors

Separately, NCS signed three memorandums of understanding with Changi Airport Group, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) and Life3 Biotech to develop AI applications in aviation, healthcare and biomanufacturing, respectively.

Under its partnership with Changi Airport Group, the company will enhance and scale an AI-powered runway surveillance system that detects foreign object debris.

The collaboration with IMH will explore digital solutions to support patient care, including an AI-powered facial-recognition system intended to strengthen patient identification and safety monitoring in inpatient wards.

Meanwhile, its partnership with Life3 Biotech will focus on using AI to improve the efficiency, scalability and sustainability of biomanufacturing processes.