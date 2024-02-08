SoftBank posts first profit in five quarters with US$6.6 billion net income

JAPAN’S SoftBank Group returned to profit for the first time in five quarters on Thursday (Feb 8), as the Japanese tech investment firm was buoyed by an upturn in portfolio companies, sparking hope it was emerging from a period of retrenchment.

Net profit totalled US$6.6 billion in the three months to December, versus a 744.7 billion yen (S$6.73 billion) loss in the same period a year earlier.

Founded by chief executive Masayoshi Son, SoftBank and its Vision Fund investment arm have gone through a difficult period of slashing investment activity and selling down assets. Stakes in high-growth startups were particularly hit as risk appetite waned during the pandemic and its aftermath.

While SoftBank’s results are often volatile, Thursday’s numbers could give investors some relief: quarterly net income surpassed market expectations and the closely-watched Vision Fund arm booked an investment profit of 600.73 billion yen.

SoftBank was again on a growth trajectory,” chief financial officer Yoshimitsu Goto told a briefing, adding that market conditions and the future outlook were both “very positive”.

The Vision Fund business – which includes two funds by that name – was helped as valuations increased for holdings such as ride-hailing company Didi Global, TikTok owner ByteDance and robotics firm AutoStore Holdings. Meanwhile, its investment in office-sharing company WeWork was written down to zero in the quarter.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

“There have been higher valuations in recent funding rounds for Vision Fund companies. It looks like the environment for tech startups is taking a positive turn,” said Rolf Bulk, an analyst at New Street Research.

SoftBank shares jumped 11 per cent on Thursday to their highest level since September 2021, helped by an upbeat revenue forecast provided by chip design unit Arm on Wednesday.

Investors are increasingly looking to see whether SoftBank will return some money to shareholders.

SoftBank may look to sell Arm shares at current “elevated levels” and buy back some of its own shares, Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal said in a note to clients before SoftBank’s earnings were released.

SoftBank also netted US$1.825 billion in gains on the T-Mobile US shares it received last year after conditions in its 2020 deal to sell US mobile carrier Sprint to T-Mobile were met. The gains reflect an accounting time lag in assessing the fair value of the shares.

Son is known for having made canny bets on emerging technology such as on mobile Internet and today’s big names such as e-commerce platform Alibaba, helping transform SoftBank into a tech investment powerhouse.

However, some of his more recent wagers have turned sour, most notably WeWork that was once privately valued at US$47 billion but filed for bankruptcy in November. REUTERS