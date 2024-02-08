SoftBank posts US$6.6 billion profit, first in five quarters

SOFTBANK Group on Thursday (Feb 8) posted a net profit of US$6.6 billion in the October-December quarter, ending a streak of four consecutive quarters in the red, as the value of publicly listed investments gained ground.

The net profit at group level compared with a 744.7 billion yen (S$6.73 billion) loss a year earlier on a steep decline in the valuation of its unlisted Vision Fund unit investments.

Its Vision Fund investment unit, meanwhile, booked an investment profit of 600.73 billion yen in the latest quarter, following a modest profit of 21.4 billion yen three months earlier. REUTERS