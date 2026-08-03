The Business Times
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Sound the AIarm: Tech stocks’ whiplash could signal risks for Singapore’s real economy

Investors pay a premium for growth, but market swings reveal unease about incentives driving the boom

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Mon, Aug 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Chipmaker stocks have suffered a brutal three-day sell-off that erased more than US$1 trillion in market value before staging a rebound.
    • Chipmaker stocks have suffered a brutal three-day sell-off that erased more than US$1 trillion in market value before staging a rebound. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] ​When Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Chia Der Jiun delivered his speech at the release of the central bank’s annual report for FY2026 on Tuesday (Jul 28), his remarks might have been drafted as a routine macroeconomic warning.

    Instead, they served as live commentary for a storm breaking in real time.

    Among other things, Chia flagged the artificial intelligence investment boom as a massive, looming uncertainty.

    Tech stocksArtificial Intelligence

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