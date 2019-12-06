You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit borrows A$205m to fund Australia mall stake purchase

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 8:19 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SPH Reit has obtained A$205 million (S$194.8 million) in secured loans from Westpac Banking Corp to finance its proposed acquisition of a half-stake in Westfield Marion Shopping Centre.

Inked in November, the A$670 million deal for the freehold mall in Adelaide, South Australia, will also be funded by a S$300 million issuance of perpetual securities in August plus S$164.5 million raised from a private placement last month.

SPH Reit said on Thursday evening that the Westpac facilities comprise an A$80 million single-draw term loan, a A$120 million single-draw term loan, and a A$5 million revolving term loan.

The two single-draw facilities will be used to fund the acquisition, while the revolving term loan will be used for working capital in relation to the property.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After drawing down the Westpac loans in full and prior to the completion of the acquisition, SPH Reit’s gearing is expected to increase to 29.5 per cent from 27.5 per cent, the Reit’s manager said on Thursday.

SEE ALSO

Australian banks need extra NZ$13b to meet tougher New Zealand capital rules

The other 50 per cent stake in Westfield Marion will be held by Scentre Group. The deal is expected to be concluded by end-2019.

At an annual general meeting on Nov 27, Leong Horn Kee, chairman of the manager, told unitholders that the Reit is taking a longer-term view of the asset, and has plans to further redevelop the area.

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), which publishes The Business Times, holds a near 70 per cent stake in SPH Reit.

Units of SPH Reit closed up S$0.01 or 0.9 per cent to S$1.07 on Thursday, before the announcement.

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 08:52 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's household spending posts fastest decline in 3.5 years

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending fell at the fastest pace in over three and a half years in October as consumers...

Dec 6, 2019 08:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan firms back tighter foreign ownership reporting rules: poll

[TOKYO] A vast majority of Japanese firms back the government's recent decision to tighten reporting requirements...

Dec 6, 2019 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

IPS Securex to provide maintenance support services worth S$3.6m

IPS Securex on Thursday said it has secured a S$3.6 million maintenance order following a notice it received from a...

Dec 6, 2019 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on lingering hopes for trade

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street supported by continued hopes for a US...

Dec 6, 2019 08:14 AM
Government & Economy

Major European investors urge EU to enshrine climate goal in law

[BRUSSELS] European investors representing over six trillion euros (S$9.06 trillion) in assets are calling on...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly