🧹 Spring clean your finances

Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive

🍊 Financial housekeeping

A cluttered bedroom can stress you out. The same goes for your finances. When you have funds invested all over the place and a leaky bank account that drains money away into who-knows-what every month, it’s hard to make informed decisions about your money.

With bonus season having just passed us and the hongbaos starting to flow in, it’s as good a time as any to do some financial Marie Kondo-ing 🏮.

1. Clear out your debt

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, please clear your bad debts. There’s a reason why any article related to financial planning talks about this and why it’s No. 1 on our list: Debt can very easily snowball and derail your life plans.

One of the scariest types of debt you can have is credit card debt, which has interest rates of over 25 per cent per annum. When you have multiple debts, a cost-effective method is to meet the minimum payments on all your loans, then start paying off debts with the highest interest rate.

Even if you have “good” debt like student loans, calculate if it is worth paying down the principal with your bonus from work or hongbao money. It doesn’t make sense to buy 10-year Singapore Savings Bonds at 2.88 per cent when the interest rate on your tuition fee loan is upwards of 4 per cent per annum. Furthermore, student loans usually allow you to make early repayments without penalties.

2. Trash your unused credit cards

Applied for a credit card for a Dyson hairdryer as a sign-up bonus? If you don’t intend to use those cards, remember to cancel them before the bank starts charging you an annual fee. Lower-end card fees can reach about S$200 each, or the equivalent of hongbaos from four generous aunties.

While you’re at it, check if your bank has made any changes to the requirements for cashback or miles rewards for your credit card spend.

3. Kill your unwanted subscriptions

With every company going down the Netflix route of imposing recurring subscriptions, it’s easy to forget what you’re paying for every month.

Look at your bank statements to see whether you’re paying for any unwanted services. Remember when you resolved last year to exercise more and signed up for that gym membership? Perhaps it’s time to be honest with yourself…