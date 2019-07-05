You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

ST Group Food inks master franchise deal for NeNe Chicken in New Zealand

Fri, Jul 05, 2019 - 8:36 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

NEWLY-LISTED food and beverage (F&B) franchisee ST Group Food Industries Holdings has secured exclusive rights to the NeNe Chicken brand in New Zealand, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday evening after the market closed.

ST Group entered into a master franchise agreement with Hyein Foods on Thursday for the exclusive rights to the South Korean fried-chicken restaurant franchise.

The agreement is for an initial term of 10 years, with an option to renew for a further 10 years.

This NeNe Chicken deal will expand Australia-headquartered ST Group’s business in New Zealand, where it already has 15 outlets under the PappaRich, Gong Cha and Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart brands.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

As at July 4, ST Group has a total of 26 NeNe Chicken outlets in Australia and Malaysia. These comprise seven group-owned outlets and 19 outlets owned and operated by ST Group’s sub-franchisees and sub-licensees.

The master franchise agreement comes just one day after ST Group’s debut on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Catalist board.

It raised S$9.6 million through its initial public offering (IPO), by placing 30.1 million shares and issuing 6.9 million new shares to cornerstone investors.

ST Group closed its first day of trading at S$0.28 on Wednesday, up two cents or 7.7 per cent from its IPO price S$0.26.

On Thursday, its shares closed at S$0.275, down 0.5 cent.

ST Group’s portfolio comprises six internationally popular brands – PappaRich, NeNe Chicken, Gong Cha, Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart, Ippudo, and iDarts – as well as two of its own brand concepts, PAFU and KURIMU.

Its outlets are mainly in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and the UK – with none in Singapore. 

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

Most Read

1 MAS mulls raising leverage limit for Singapore Reits
2 Singapore shares dip 0.1% on Wednesday
3 Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds
4 CapitaLand to merge Ascott Reit, Ascendas unit to form Asia-Pac's largest hospitality trust
5 3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CBD_290319_6_0.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits seek faster approval turnaround for related-party deals

file7556gu7sk4jwl8vm9uq.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Fixed deposits beat out Singapore Savings Bonds

BT_20190705_JATHARMAN5_3826811.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Tharman 'on shortlist to head IMF'

BT_20190705_ANGWHYSG5JTG7_3826972.jpg
Jul 5, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's strong corp governance and tax support big draws for foreign Reits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening