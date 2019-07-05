ST Group Food inks master franchise deal for NeNe Chicken in New Zealand

NEWLY-LISTED food and beverage (F&B) franchisee ST Group Food Industries Holdings has secured exclusive rights to the NeNe Chicken brand in New Zealand, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday evening after the market closed.

ST Group entered into a master franchise agreement with Hyein Foods on Thursday for the exclusive rights to the South Korean fried-chicken restaurant franchise.

The agreement is for an initial term of 10 years, with an option to renew for a further 10 years.

This NeNe Chicken deal will expand Australia-headquartered ST Group’s business in New Zealand, where it already has 15 outlets under the PappaRich, Gong Cha and Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart brands.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

As at July 4, ST Group has a total of 26 NeNe Chicken outlets in Australia and Malaysia. These comprise seven group-owned outlets and 19 outlets owned and operated by ST Group’s sub-franchisees and sub-licensees.

The master franchise agreement comes just one day after ST Group’s debut on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) Catalist board.

It raised S$9.6 million through its initial public offering (IPO), by placing 30.1 million shares and issuing 6.9 million new shares to cornerstone investors.

ST Group closed its first day of trading at S$0.28 on Wednesday, up two cents or 7.7 per cent from its IPO price S$0.26.

On Thursday, its shares closed at S$0.275, down 0.5 cent.

ST Group’s portfolio comprises six internationally popular brands – PappaRich, NeNe Chicken, Gong Cha, Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart, Ippudo, and iDarts – as well as two of its own brand concepts, PAFU and KURIMU.

Its outlets are mainly in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and the UK – with none in Singapore.