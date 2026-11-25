BROKERS’ TAKE

It will also result in a non-cash disposal loss for Keppel

The value of the M1 sale came in below expectations for some analysts. PHOTO: KEPPEL

[SINGAPORE] Macquarie Equity Research has downgraded Keppel to “underperform” from “outperform” after the company announced a deal to inject its M1 telco into StarHub in return for shares in the latter.

In a Wednesday (Nov 25) report, Macquarie analyst Foo Zhiwei slashed the counter’s target price to S$6.94 from S$12.87 – alongside UOB’s Roy Chen, who maintained his “buy” call, but trimmed Keppel’s target price to S$11.70, from S$11.90.

Chen was among those who felt that the deal value was lacking.

He said that while the proposed merger of the two telcos aligns with Keppel’s asset-light push, “the payment terms (all-share transaction) and valuation (likely with disposal losses) appear less attractive than our expectations”, referencing the previous offer from Simba. Simba’s earlier plan to buy M1 for an enterprise value of S$1.4 billion cash was scuppered after it was found to have violated spectrum usage.

Under the deal, StarHub will issue shares to M1 shareholders as payment for acquiring M1, leading to Keppel having a substantial 23 per cent stake in StarHub on account of its 83 per cent interest in M1.

Keppel has undertaken to keep its StarHub stake for at least 12 months to support integration of the two telcos, adding that any disposal after this period “would be undertaken in a measured and orderly manner, subject to market conditions”.

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CGS International is of the view that the deal could potentially widen Keppel’s conglomerate discount given the delay in monetising the telco business fully.

Some analysts however, were more sanguine about the merger’s impact on Keppel.

The deal will allow Keppel to deconsolidate M1 on its balance sheet, including an estimated net debt of S$324 million, at completion. This monetisation will be included in the calculation of Keppel’s special dividends, translating to an additional S$0.018 to S$0.027 per share, analysts said.

“However, most of the consideration (for M1) is in shares, subject to a 12-month lock-up,” Foo noted. He believes that there will be “limited upside risk to Keppel’s special dividend in FY2027 and beyond”.

Echoing this cautious timeline, OCBC’s Chu Peng believes the special dividend catalyst will take time to materialise, “as Keppel would first need the enlarged StarHub to deliver on the expected synergies and potentially re-rate before eventually monetising its 23 per cent stake”.

Chu kept her “buy” call and S$13.60 target price unchanged.

The deal will also trigger accounting losses, worsening the drag for Keppel. UOB estimates a non-cash disposal loss of between S$107 million and S$375 million, depending on StarHub’s market price upon completion, while Macquarie expects Keppel to recognise a disposal loss of S$375 million, subject to closing adjustments.

Mixed views for StarHub

Analysts were more divided regarding the deal’s impact on StarHub. Macquarie and UOB described it as slightly dilutive.

Under the deal, StarHub will issue 651.7 million new shares, expanding its share base by 38 per cent, which UOB analyst Chong Lee Len pointed out that this will dilute its pro forma earnings per share (EPS) by 5 per cent.

Foo anticipates EPS accretion closer to 2030. He maintained Macquarie’s “neutral” call for StarHub – though he raised its target price slightly to S$0.98, from S$0.95.

“We partially incorporate the synergies from merger and ARPU (average revenue per user) repair as we await greater evidence of said synergies and actual ARPU increases,” he said.

RHB raised its target price on StarHub to S$1.13 from S$1, while maintaining a neutral call.

“We view the StarHub-M1 consolidation positively, to drive scale and market repair,” the analyst said.

Still, the net present value of the operating expense synergies are higher than expected, and RHB sees this “being back-loaded with some execution risks”.

Other concerns are merger delays and regulatory setbacks, it added.

In contrast, Chong cut the stock’s target price to S$1.10, from S$1.26, even as she kept her “hold” recommendation.

She described the deal as “near-term negative”, with the positive impact of integration only being reaped in 2030.

She believes that in near-term 2027 to H1 2028, net profit will be impacted by early settlement costs, such as for leases for network infrastructure, as well as early termination of IT, marketing and operational costs.

The regulator may request that StarHub keep consolidated brands and packages unchanged for one to two years, “suggesting limited average revenue per user and revenue upside in the near term”, she added.

But Chong noted a silver lining for StarHub investors: The telco will maintain its commitment to pay out S$0.06 per share to its existing shareholders for 2027, backed by its proceeds from the planned divestment of its Ensign InfoSecurity stake.

Post consolidation, Singtel would still remain the market leader in the telecommunications market.

The enlarged StarHub would become the second-largest player with a 41 per cent market share by the existing number of mobile subscribers, after Singtel’s 47 per cent, noted UOB’s Chen.

“Management is hopeful that, with the industry consolidation, telco players may enjoy more favourable valuations,” he added.

Keppel shares ended Wednesday S$0.10 down at S$8.32 while StarHub rose S$0.05 to S$1.09.