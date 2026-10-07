Stock to watch: ESR-Reit

The manager of ESR-Reit has recovered around 75% of outstanding arrears resulting from a default in rental payments at some of its Australian properties. PHOTO: ESR-REIT

[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Wednesday (Oct 7):

ESR-Reit : The real estate investment trust (Reit) manager said on Tuesday that it has recovered around 75 per cent of outstanding arrears resulting from a default in rental payments at some of its Australian properties. This leaves A$3 million (US$2.1 million) in outstanding arrears, after they were recovered through the partial drawdown of the banker’s guarantees. Units of ESR-Reit closed flat at S$2.04 on Tuesday, before the announcement.