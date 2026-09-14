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Stock to watch: Singtel

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 08:14 AM
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    • Singtel-owned telecom carrier Optus experienced a network outage on Friday, which affected users across three states and disrupted some emergency services calls.
    • Singtel-owned telecom carrier Optus experienced a network outage on Friday, which affected users across three states and disrupted some emergency services calls. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Monday (Sep 14):

    Singtel : Singtel-owned telecom carrier Optus experienced an outage on its network on Friday, which affected users across three states and disrupted some emergency services calls. The 76-minute technical glitch affected Optus voice calling services in parts of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania states and the Northern Territory. Optus apologised on Saturday. Shares of Singtel ended at S$4.50, S$0.02 or 0.4 per cent lower on Friday.

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