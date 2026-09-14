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焦点股：新电信

Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 08:14 AM
    • 新电信 (Singtel) 旗下的电信运营商Optus于周五发生网络中断事故，影响了三个州的用户，并干扰了部分紧急服务电话。
    • 新电信 (Singtel) 旗下的电信运营商Optus于周五发生网络中断事故，影响了三个州的用户，并干扰了部分紧急服务电话。 照片：《商业时报》档案照片

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    【新加坡】以下公司有新进展，或将影响其周一（9月14日）的证券交易：

    新电信 (Singtel) ：新电信旗下的电信运营商Optus于周五发生网络中断，影响了三个州的用户，并干扰了部分紧急服务电话。这起时长76分钟的技术故障影响了Optus在维多利亚州、南澳大利亚州、塔斯马尼亚州部分地区以及北领地的语音通话服务。Optus 已于周六致歉。新电信股价周五收报4.50新元，下跌0.02新元或0.4%。

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