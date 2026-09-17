Stock to watch: UltraGreen.ai
- UltraGreen.ai said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment. PHOTO: ULTRAGREEN.AI
[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Thursday (Sep 17):
UltraGreen.ai: The group on Wednesday said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment. It is “actively engaging” with distribution partners in the US amid its broader growth strategy. This comes after pharmaceutical competitor Zydus Lifesciences secured regulatory approval for its indocyanine green dye in August. Its statement on Wednesday comes ahead of its third-quarter financial results, set to be released before market open on Oct 29. The stock ended flat at US$0.555 on Wednesday, prior to the statement.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
Quarter of Singtel special discounted shares sold ahead of CPF Board transfer
Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable
Asia needs new energy security architecture