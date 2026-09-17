Stock to watch: UltraGreen.ai

UltraGreen.ai said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment. PHOTO: ULTRAGREEN.AI

[SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Thursday (Sep 17):

UltraGreen.ai: The group on Wednesday said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment. It is “actively engaging” with distribution partners in the US amid its broader growth strategy. This comes after pharmaceutical competitor Zydus Lifesciences secured regulatory approval for its indocyanine green dye in August. Its statement on Wednesday comes ahead of its third-quarter financial results, set to be released before market open on Oct 29. The stock ended flat at US$0.555 on Wednesday, prior to the statement.