The Business Times
business-time-50

Stock to watch: UltraGreen.ai

Summarise
Chloe Lim
Deon Loke

Chloe Lim &

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 08:13 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • UltraGreen.ai said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment.
    • UltraGreen.ai said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment. PHOTO: ULTRAGREEN.AI

    [SINGAPORE] The following company saw new developments that may affect trading of its securities on Thursday (Sep 17):

    UltraGreen.ai: The group on Wednesday said it is still focused on maintaining US market share despite a competitive environment. It is “actively engaging” with distribution partners in the US amid its broader growth strategy. This comes after pharmaceutical competitor Zydus Lifesciences secured regulatory approval for its indocyanine green dye in August. Its statement on Wednesday comes ahead of its third-quarter financial results, set to be released before market open on Oct 29. The stock ended flat at US$0.555 on Wednesday, prior to the statement.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    UltraGreen.aiStocks to watch

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    As at Aug 31, around 180 million shares have been sold in total, Singtel and the CPF Board said on Sep 17.

    Quarter of Singtel special discounted shares sold ahead of CPF Board transfer

    Agmo CEO Tan Aik Keong’s unconventional rule is to “say yes first, then figure out how”.

    Why Tan Aik Keong of digital solutions specialist Agmo wants to make himself less indispensable

    The Golden Violet oil tanker docked at a PT Pertamina facility in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Asia’s new energy security architecture should have a support mechanism to help Asian countries build emergency oil reserves through financing and technical assistance.

    Asia needs new energy security architecture

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More