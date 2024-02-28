Subscribers

Stocks to watch: OCBC, CLI, Jardine C&C, CDL, UOL, Golden Agri-Resources

Srinidhi Ragavendran

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 8:35 am
OCBC's net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, rises 12 per cent to S$1.62 billion.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Stocks to Watch

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Feb 28):

OCBC: The lender’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, rose 12 per cent to S$1.62 billion from S$1.44 billion a year prior, on the back of a 2 per cent increase in operating profit as well as lower allowances. On Wednesday, the lender reported a net interest income of S$2.46 billion, up 3 per cent from the year before, as average assets grew 4 per cent. Shares of OCBC closed Tuesday 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$13.31.

CapitaLand Investment (CLI): The real estate investment manager sank into the red for its second half ended Dec 31, 2023, with a net loss of S$170...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore Stocks

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

CDL posts 51.2% rise in H2 profit to S$250.8 million

WuXi is now most-sold Chinese stock by foreigners on US ban fear

Arm’s February surge prompts early bull to step to the side

Olam H2 profit rises 15.4% to S$230.8 million

OCBC Q4 net profit rises 12% to S$1.62 billion; declares S$0.42 final dividend

Tikehau and UOB-Kay Hian partnering on private credit as interest continues to grow

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article