Stocks to watch: OCBC, CLI, Jardine C&C, CDL, UOL, Golden Agri-Resources

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Feb 28):

OCBC: The lender’s net profit for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, rose 12 per cent to S$1.62 billion from S$1.44 billion a year prior, on the back of a 2 per cent increase in operating profit as well as lower allowances. On Wednesday, the lender reported a net interest income of S$2.46 billion, up 3 per cent from the year before, as average assets grew 4 per cent. Shares of OCBC closed Tuesday 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 lower at S$13.31.

CapitaLand Investment (CLI): The real estate investment manager sank into the red for its second half ended Dec 31, 2023, with a net loss of S$170...