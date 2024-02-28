Hot stock: OCBC falls 3.1% after Q4 earnings miss

OCBC's non-performing loan ratio as at Dec 31, 2023, is 1 per cent, down 0.2 percentage point from the prior year.

SHARES of OCBC retreated on Wednesday (Feb 28) morning amid heavy trading after the bank reported a fourth quarter net profit of S$1.62 billion, falling short of the S$1.72 billion estimate based on one analyst polled by Bloomberg.

As at 10.08 am, the lender had fallen 3.1 per cent or S$0.41 to S$12.90 after 4.6 million securities changed hands. By 10.31 am, it had recovered slightly to trade at S$12.93, down 2.9 per cent or S$0.38 with 5.6 million securities worth S$72.8 million transacted, making...