[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Nov 25):

BRC Asia : The steel fabricator reported a net profit of S$63.1 million for the six months ended Sep 30, 21 per cent up from S$52.2 million a year ago. Revenue for the half-year was up 2 per cent to S$856.6 million, compared with S$837.4 million a year ago. The company recommended a final cash dividend of S$0.08 per ordinary share and a special dividend of S$0.10 per ordinary share for H2. Shares of BRC Asia ended Tuesday 1 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$3.90, before the news.

Elite UK Reit : The UK-focused trust on Tuesday reported a 4.8 per cent rise in distributable income for the first nine months of 2026 to £15.6 million (US$20.4 million) from £14.8 million previously. This is due to finance cost savings, acquisitions and lower vacancy costs. Distribution per unit for FY2026 is expected to rise steadily, supported by recent acquisitions and the progressive execution of asset repositioning initiatives. Units of Elite UK Reit closed flat at £0.30 on Tuesday.

Coliwoo : The co-living operator on Tuesday reported a 51.8 per cent decline in net profit to S$2.8 million for its second half ended Sep 30. This came on the back of a surge in non-cash impairment losses on loans to an associate and joint ventures to S$2.3 million, from S$296,000 a year earlier. Shares of Coliwoo fell 1.7 per cent or S$0.005 to close at S$0.29 on Tuesday, before the results were announced.

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering : The engineering solutions group said on Wednesday that it has been ordered by an arbitral tribunal to pay its joint venture partner some S$24.5 million and US$4.4 million within 28 days. The company said the award is expected to have a material impact on the group’s net tangible assets and earnings (loss) per share for FY2026. However, it does not expect the SCA Arbitration’s outcome to give rise to a material uncertainty that would cast significant doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern. The counter ended flat at S$0.047 on Tuesday.