Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Ascott Trust, Keppel Infrastructure Trust, iFast, ESR Reit, First Sponsor

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Oct 27):

CapitaLand Ascott Trust (Clas) : The lodging trust reported on Tuesday a 4 per cent year-on-year improvement in same-store operating performance for Q3, excluding acquisitions, divestments and The Cavendish London, which was closed for renovations. Portfolio revenue per available unit stood at S$164, with occupancy at 84 per cent. Clas, which has S$8.7 billion in total assets, said profit was affected by portfolio reconstitution activities, although it remained relatively stable excluding the London property. Stapled securities of Clas ended 0.6 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.825 on Monday.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) : The trust on Tuesday posted a distributable income of S$140.1 million for the first nine months of 2026, down 17 per cent from S$168.9 million in the year-ago period. The dip in distributable income comes from an absence of S$44.1 million in divestment gains from the previous year. Excluding this, the trust’s distributable income rose 12.3 per cent from S$124.8 million the prior year. Total assets funds from operations grew 14.8 per cent to S$293.7 million, from S$255.8 million previously. Units of KIT closed 1 per cent or S$0.005 higher at S$0.495 on Monday.