Stocks to watch: CapitaLand Investment, F&N, Centurion Accommodation Reit, Wing Tai

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Feb 11):

CapitaLand Investment (CLI) : The real asset manager sank into the red with a net loss of S$142 million for its second half ended Dec 31, 2025, reversing from net profit of S$148 million in the previous corresponding period. However, its H2 operating profit rose 30 per cent to S$279 million, from S$214 million in the year-ago period, it said on Wednesday. Shares of CLI ended Tuesday 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$3.17.

Fraser and Neave (F&N) : The beverage maker’s Q1 net profit fell 8.9 per cent year on year to S$47.4 million, from S$52 million. Based on a Tuesday business update, its earnings per share declined 8.3 per cent to S$0.033 from S$0.036, as revenue fell 4.1 per cent to S$592.9 million from S$618 million. F&N shares ended Tuesday 0.7 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.51, before the news.