Stocks to watch: CDL, Centurion, Oiltek, Geo Energy Resources, Hafary
- The manager of Stoneweg E-Reit requested for a trading halt prior to market open from 9 am to 12 pm on Monday. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Sep 28):
City Developments Ltd (CDL) : The property giant plans to deploy S$5 billion in growth capital and target S$6 billion in divestments across its portfolio over the next three years. This is part of its “refreshed” strategy to sharpen its strategic focus and improve long-term shareholder value, the company said on Monday. Singapore will remain the principal market for CDL’s new investments. Growth capital will also be focused across four sectors: residential, commercial, hospitality and living. Shares of CDL ended 0.5 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$8.26 on Friday.
Centurion Corporation : The group has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Yan Woo Building in North Point, Hong Kong, for HK$364 million (US$46.4 million), it announced on Friday. Shares of Centurion ended flat at S$1.48 on Friday, before the announcement.
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