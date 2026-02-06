Stocks to watch: CICT, Nio, Clar, CDL, HPH Trust, Low Keng Huat, First Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Feb 6):

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) : The trust on Friday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of S$0.0596 for the second half ended December, up 9.4 per cent year on year from S$0.0545. The growth came despite an enlarged unit base, with distributable income rising. Units of CICT fell 0.4 per cent or S$0.01 to close on Thursday at S$2.38.

Nio : The electric vehicle maker projects to record its first-ever quarterly adjusted operating profit – earnings from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses – for the quarter ended Dec 31. Nio said on Thursday that its Q4 adjusted operating profit is set to range from 700 million yuan (S$128.4 million) to 1.2 billion yuan. Its Singapore-listed shares rose 1.8 per cent or US$0.08 to close at US$4.66 on Thursday, before the news.