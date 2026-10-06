The Business Times
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Stocks to watch: Civmec, Aspial Lifestyle

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 08:21 AM
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    • Civmec has secured a series of new contract awards and extensions with a combined value exceeding A$220 million.
    • Civmec has secured a series of new contract awards and extensions with a combined value exceeding A$220 million. PHOTO: CIVMEC

    [SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Tuesday (Oct 6):

    Civmec : The engineering and construction company has secured a series of new contract awards and extensions with a combined value exceeding A$220 million (US$153.3 million), the company announced on Monday. The recent string of wins bolsters the group’s total order book to about A$1.5 billion. Shares of Civmec ended flat at S$1.52 on Monday, before the announcement.

    Aspial Lifestyle : The company on Tuesday launched an offer to repurchase up to S$25 million of its existing notes, comprising up to S$10 million of its 6.25 per cent notes due 2027 and up to S$15 million of its 5.1 per cent notes due 2029. The buyback is funded by proceeds from the group’s newly issued S$75 million notes, which carry a lower coupon of 5 per cent and mature in 2031. Shares of Aspial Lifestyle ended at S$0.335 on Monday, 1.5 per cent or S$0.005 higher.

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