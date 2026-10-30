Stocks to watch: Clar, Seatrium, Sheng Siong, MPACT, NetLink NBN, Starhill Global Reit

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday (Oct 30):

CapitaLand Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Clar) : The trust on Thursday recorded higher rental reversion in the third quarter of 2026 amid its drive to reshape its industrial portfolio. Its rental reversion for Q3 came in at 9.9 per cent, up from 5.2 per cent in Q2, and 7.6 per cent the year before. For the first nine months of 2026, rental reversion was 9 per cent. Portfolio occupancy improved slightly, rising to 90.1 per cent as at Sep 30, up from 89.1 per cent in the preceding quarter. But occupancy was still lower than the 91.3 per cent recorded the year before. Units of CapitaLand Ascendas Reit closed unchanged at S$2.18, before the business update.

Mi Material: The chip materials company posted on Thursday an adjusted profit after tax of US$11.4 million for its third quarter ended Sep 30. This came on the back of US$37.8 million in revenue, representing a 15.6 per cent increase from before. The Singapore-headquartered company attributed the improved profitability to “sustained demand for its semiconductor packaging materials”. Its shares closed at S$1.80 on Thursday, down S$0.02 or 1.1 per cent.