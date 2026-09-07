Stocks to watch: CSE Global, Marco Polo Marine, iX Biopharma

The board of CSE Global led by group managing director Lim Boon Kheng is reviewing a strategic review conducted by its financial adviser, Jefferies Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday (Sep 7):

CSE Global : The company on Friday said its appointed financial adviser – Jefferies Singapore – in connection with the strategic review, has submitted a preliminary report which the board of CSE Global is currently reviewing. It added that there is “no certainty or assurance” any definitive agreement will be entered into, or any transaction will materialise from the strategic review. Shares of CSE Global ended 1.7 per cent or S$0.02 higher at S$1.18 prior to the news.

Marco Polo Marine : On Monday, it entered a conditional sale and purchase agreement with Fuji Offset Plates Manufacturing, in relation to a proposed reverse takeover transaction announced on May 15. The consideration of the proposed takeover is up to S$139 million, and comprises a base consideration of S$120 million and a deferred consideration of up to S$19 million. Shares of Marco Polo Marine ended 0.8 per cent or S$0.001 higher at S$0.129 before the news.